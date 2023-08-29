2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched in India, Price Starts At Rs 1.73 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the much hyped Karizma XMR in the Indian market today. The price starts at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). This introductory price might be increased in the coming weeks.

The bookings for the same will open today. Interested buyers can book the vehicle by visiting the official website.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Design & Features

Despite its contemporary design, the new model retains some distinctive stylistic elements reminiscent of the original version introduced back in 2003. The bike boasts an aggressive and visually appealing design.

The feature highlights include sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, as well as LED turn indicators and a taillamp. The bike gets a sporty look due to a slightly elevated adjustable front wind guard. While the sculpted and robust fuel tank exudes a sense of masculinity. The fuel tank’s sleek creases contribute to the bike’s aerodynamic efficiency.

The 2023 model gets the semi-fairing that further resembles its predecessor. Other features include a split seat layout with an elevated pillion seat and a slender tail section. The Karizma XMR 210 showcases a fully digital color LCD display that features Bluetooth connectivity and pioneering turn-by-turn navigation technology, a first in its segment.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Color Options

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR will be available in three distinct color choices: Iconic Yellow, Matte Red, and Phantom Black.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Engine Specification

The 2023 Karizma draws its power from a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooling engine. The unit generate a max power of around 25 bhp at 9250rpm and 20.4 Nm at 7250rpm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch system.