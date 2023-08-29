Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » Auto » 2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched in India, Price Starts At Rs 1.73 Lakh

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched in India, Price Starts At Rs 1.73 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp reintroduces Karizma XMR 210 after 4 years, priced at Rs 1.73 lakh(ex-showroom). Features modern design, 210cc engine, and advanced tech.

Reported By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 10:36 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched in India. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)
2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched in India. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the much hyped Karizma XMR in the Indian market today. The price starts at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). This introductory price might be increased in the coming weeks.

The bookings for the same will open today. Interested buyers can book the vehicle by visiting the official website.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Design & Features

Despite its contemporary design, the new model retains some distinctive stylistic elements reminiscent of the original version introduced back in 2003. The bike boasts an aggressive and visually appealing design.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18.com)

The feature highlights include sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, as well as LED turn indicators and a taillamp. The bike gets a sporty look due to a slightly elevated adjustable front wind guard. While the sculpted and robust fuel tank exudes a sense of masculinity. The fuel tank’s sleek creases contribute to the bike’s aerodynamic efficiency.

The 2023 model gets the semi-fairing that further resembles its predecessor. Other features include a split seat layout with an elevated pillion seat and a slender tail section. The Karizma XMR 210 showcases a fully digital color LCD display that features Bluetooth connectivity and pioneering turn-by-turn navigation technology, a first in its segment.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Color Options

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR will be available in three distinct color choices: Iconic Yellow, Matte Red, and Phantom Black.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18.com)

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Engine Specification

The 2023 Karizma draws its power from a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooling engine. The unit generate a max power of around 25 bhp at 9250rpm and 20.4 Nm at 7250rpm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch system.

    • 2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Chassis

    The suspension setup comprises telescopic front forks and a preloaded adjustable monoshock absorber at the rear. In terms of brakes, the bike gets disc on both the front and rear wheels, accompanied by a dual-channel ABS system.

    About the Author

    Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

    first published: August 29, 2023, 13:20 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 10:36 IST
