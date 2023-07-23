2023 Hero Karizma ZMR 210 To Launch on Aug 29, Here's What to Expect From Bike

The leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has been hitting the headlines for the past few months, all thanks to the upcoming Karizma XMR 210. Now, the brand has dropped the teaser, and revealed the launch date of the bike. As per the details shared by the company in the short teaser clip, the motorcycle will launch on 29th Aug 2023 in Gurugram.

The company had already showcased the upcoming Karizma at a dealer event, revealing the overall design and some of the important key features.

2023 Hero Karizma ZMR 210 Design

As per the look that has been teased at a dealer event, it seems like the company has put some serious efforts to create the all-new Karizma. The motorcycle will come with a much more aggressive design, great road appearance, chiseled front, edgy side profile, and appealing fuel tank looks. The bike will have a split-style seating arrangement, which somehow enhances the overall look of the bike.

2023 Hero Karizma ZMR 210 Engine

When it comes to the displacement front, the upcoming Karizma ZMR will feature an all-new 210cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is expected to generate a max power of 25bhp. The unit will be paired with a six-speed transmission. As far as the hardware is concerned, the all-new Karizma will have telescopic front forks, disc brakes on both ends, a rear mono-shock, and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) system.

2023 Hero Karizma ZMR 210 Features

The bike will hit the market with some eye-catching advanced features. The list includes a fully digital speedo meter, equipped with Bluetooth connectivity that will allow the user to track all the important information on the display. Once launched, the Karizma XMR 210 will rival the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, and the Yamaha YZF-R15, LED taillamps, among others.