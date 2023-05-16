2023 Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.43 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has once again demonstrated its commitment to cleaner and technologically-advanced mobility solutions with the launch of the highly anticipated XPulse 200 4 Valve adventure motorcycle. This latest offering complies with the OBD-II and E20 standards, ensuring a more eco-friendly and efficient ride.

The motorcycle is available in two variants: Base and Pro, both of which can be found at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country. The XPulse 200 4V comes with an attractive price tag starting from Rs 1,43,516/- (Base) and Rs 1,50,891/- (Pro). (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

The Hero XPulse 200 4V boasts a powerful 200cc 4 Valve oil-cooled BS-VI engine, fully compliant with OBD-II and E20 standards. It generates a maximum power output of 18.8 bhp at 8000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. The OBD-II device monitors the catalytic converter’s performance and enhances the vehicle’s efficiency by providing timely notifications about any malfunctions.

Taking the motorcycle’s performance to new heights, the XPulse 200 4V offers three ABS modes, each suited for different riding conditions. The Road Mode, equipped with a default single-channel ABS, optimizes performance on dry roads. The Off-Road Mode reduces ABS intervention, delivering maximum deceleration in challenging off-road conditions such as loose sand, gravel, and rocky terrains. Finally, the Rally Mode showcases the motorcycle’s prowess in off-road riding.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at Hero MotoCorp, expressed the company’s dedication to the premium segment and sustainability, saying, “The introduction of the E20 and OBD-II compliant XPulse 200 4V is a strong reiteration of our focus on the premium segment, in a sustainable manner. The XPulse has rapidly become one of our most popular premium motorcycles among customers in India and across our global markets. This motorcycle caters to the new-age explorers who are equally conscious about making eco-friendly choices. Fulfilling their aspirations for adventure and offroad thrill, the new XPulse 200 4V aims to create a differentiated experience for the riders with significant advancements on all key fronts - performance, connectivity, technology, and styling."

With its athletic and powerful design, the Hero XPulse 200 4V embodies the spirit of true adventure. The new 60mm taller Rally style windshield ensures protection from windblast, reducing fatigue for riders. The Class-D LED Projector headlamp with LED DRLs offers increased light intensity by 230 percent, providing enhanced visibility even during nighttime rides.

Designed to conquer the toughest challenges, the all-new Hero XPulse 200 4V - Pro Variant embodies strength, resilience, and readiness. Equipped with a fully adjustable front suspension of 250mm and rear suspension of 220mm, the XPulse 200 4V Pro Variant ensures a smooth and hassle-free ride during long journeys. With a taller seat height of 850mm, enhanced ground clearance of 270mm, and a handlebar riser, this variant highlights its robust off-road capabilities. Additionally, the extended gear lever and longer side stand guarantee an unparalleled off-road experience.

The base variant showcases bold color schemes such as Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue, and Black Sports Red, while the Pro variant’s Rally Edition Graphics perfectly align with the spirit of adventure, satisfying the craving for thrilling expeditions.