2023 Honda Elevate Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed Ahead of Official Launch

In an exciting development for automobile enthusiasts, Honda has recently disclosed the much-awaited fuel efficiency specifications of the upcoming Elevate SUV, set to hit the Indian market in September 2023.

With test drives slated to commence in mid-August, eager customers can soon experience the prowess of this remarkable vehicle as it arrives at dealerships.

2023 Honda Elevate: Mileage

Honda has also unveiled the impressive fuel efficiency figures for the Elevate. The manual gearbox variant showcases a commendable 15.31 kilometers per liter (kpl), while the CVT-equipped version takes it up a notch, delivering an impressive 16.92 kpl. With a generous 40-liter fuel tank, the manual version offers a remarkable potential range of up to 612 kilometers on a full tank, while the automatic variant reaches up to an impressive 679 kilometers. It is essential to bear in mind that real-world conditions may slightly affect these figures.

2023 Honda Elevate: Powertrain Options

The base variant of the Elevate will sport a 120 bhp, 145Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine, coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Enthusiasts can also opt for the 7-step CVT automatic transmission. While there won’t be a petrol-hybrid powertrain for the Elevate, Honda is gearing up to launch a BEV version based on this exceptional SUV.

2023 Honda Elevate: Dimension

In terms of size, the Honda Elevate mirrors the dimensions of renowned models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, boasting a length of 4,312mm, width of 1,790mm, height of 1,650mm, and a wheelbase of 2,650mm. Furthermore, it sets itself apart with an exceptional ground clearance of 220mm, leading the way in its segment.

2023 Honda Elevate: Design & Variants

The Elevate will be available in four distinct trims - SV, V, VX, and ZX. Even the base-level SV trim exudes style and convenience with its LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, 16-inch steel wheels, and dual front airbags.

2023 Honda Elevate: Features

For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury and technology, the top-of-the-line Elevate ZX will not disappoint. It boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen, six airbags, the sophisticated Honda Sensing ADAS suite, an eight-speaker setup, leatherette brown upholstery, soft-touch dashboard, and an auto-dimming interior day/night mirror. Additionally, the ZX trim comes in a unique Phoenix Orange exterior paint shade, available exclusively for this variant, along with several appealing dual-tone options.

2023 Honda Elevate: Expected Price

With such an impressive array of features, the Elevate is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh-1.5 lakh higher than the equivalent City variant, as per insider information from dealers. Prospective buyers can anticipate a starting price of approximately Rs 11 lakh, with the top-of-the-line model likely to be priced around 19 lakh (ex-showroom).