2023 Honda Livo Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 78,500: Features, Specs, and More

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the 2023 Honda Livo 110 at a starting price of Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom Delhi) in the country. Available in two variants namely Drum and Disc, it is now equipped with a OBD2 compliant 110cc PGM-FI petrol engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) tech.

The 2023 Livo gets a DC Headlamp, striking new graphics and modern front visor as standard while riding on tubeless tyres. The fuel tank design with chiseled shrouds is bold too while the tail-lamp looks decent as well. Some of the notable features in the motorcycle include Integrated engine start/stop switch, Service due indicator, Externally placed fuel pump and Combi-Brake System (CBS).

The long single setup seat measures 657 mm in length and the ground clearance stands at 163 mm. It has been equipped with a 5-step adjustable rear suspension. Honda is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the motorcycle.