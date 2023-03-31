2023 Honda OBD2 Compliant SP125 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 85,131

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the new OBD2 compliant 2023 SP 125 motorcycle in the country. The bike is offered in a total of two variants namely Drum & Disc. The Drum variant is priced at Rs 85,131(ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Disc variant is priced at Rs 89,131(ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new SP 125 is built for the next era of transformation and is designed to keep riders ahead with its leading features while also offering the best value for money. The bike draws its power from Honda’s trusted 125cc PGM-FI engine, which is boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. By reducing friction, enabling silent start, and providing a smooth and eco-friendly ride, this technology enhances performance optimization. The eSP technology is an integration of several unique features, including the Honda ACG Starter, which eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor, and the Swing Back feature, which rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction to make it easier to start the engine with a small amount of power.

“With the launch of the OBD2 complaint 2023 SP125, we are proud to offer a motorcycle that is not only sporty and stylish but also efficient and value for money. The SP125 is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfill our customers’ expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts," as commented by Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Design-wise, the 2023 Honda SP125 features an aggressive tank design. It further gets a sporty look due to the 5-spoke split alloy wheels and LED DC headlamp. Other design highlights include broad grab rail, chrome finish muffler, an Engine Start/Stop Switch, a 5-speed gearbox, a 5-step adjustable rear suspension, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer, and a tail lamp that gives a bold look to the bike from rear end.

The 2023 Honda SP125 keeps the rider updated with all the information via the full digital meter that displays information like fuel efficiency, Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator, and ECO Indicator. The bike is further offered in a total of five color options namely Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue & NewMat Marvel Blue Metallic.

