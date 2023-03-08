2023 Hyundai Alcazar 1.5L Turbo Petrol Variants Price Announced, Details Inside

Hyundai India has announced the price details of the recently launched 2023 Alcazar SUV in the country. Offered with the 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol engine, it is priced between Rs 16.75-20.25 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar is available in four trim options – Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O) and Signature (O).

The three-row SUV comes in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations while powered by a RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine which develops top power of 157 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 253 Nm between 1,500-3,500 rpm. It can be availed with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The SUV will continue to carry the RDE compliant 1.5L CRDi diesel engine that generates maximum power output of 114 bhp at 4,000 rpm and highest torque value of 250 Nm between 1,500–2,750 rpm. In addition, the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar flaunts new front grille design and puddle lamp logo. The company has also introduced the ISG (Idle Stop & Go) feature with the 2023 Alcazar SUV.

It also gets 6-airbags (including Side Airbag & Curtain Airbag) as standard safety feature across the entire variant line-up. Below are the variant-wise price for the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar:

Engine Seating Configuration Transmission Prestige Platinum Platinum (O) Signature (O) 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol 7 Seater 6MT ₹ 16 74 900 ₹ 18 65 100 - - 7DCT - - ₹ 19 96 000 ₹ 20 25 100 6 Seater 7DCT - - ₹ 19 96 000 ₹ 20 25 100

(*All prices are ex-showroom)

