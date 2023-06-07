2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch in India: Priced at Rs 3.43 Lakh, Gets New Colors

Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 Ninja 300 at a sticker price of Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. It will be available in three new colours namely Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey. The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries will start from next week in India.

The 2023 Ninja 300 Lime Green has been christened as KRT Edition as it features lime green as base colour with black graphics on the fairing along with red highlights. In addition, it boasts of race-inspired graphics.

As for the Candy Lime Green paint shade, it gets dual-tone green colours with updated graphics on side panels and fuel tank. Last but not the least, the Metallic Moon Dust Grey shade, being the darkest of modern grey tones, flaunts a black splash and green-coloured strip on side panels and cowl.

Kawasaki claims that the introduction of new paint schemes will boost the sales of the Ninja 300. Adorning the sharp new Ninja styling, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has the largest displacement in its category at 296 cc. The twin-cylinder liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine with fuel-injection system belts out top power of 38 bhp and peak torque of 26.1 Nm.