2023 Kawasaki Ninja Z H2 launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 23.02 Lakh

2023 Kawasaki Ninja Z H2 launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 23.02 Lakh

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja Z H2 is the naked version of Ninja H2

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 16:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Kawasaki Ninja Z H2 Launched in India (Photo: Kawasaki)
Kawasaki Ninja Z H2 Launched in India (Photo: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has finally launched its flagship models - Ninja Z H2 and Z H2 SE in the country. The price starts from Rs 23.02 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 27.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models will be offered in a single color option - Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja Z H2 and Z H2 SE comes packed with a plethora of features. These include full-LED lighting, riding modes, power modes, cruise control, traction control, and a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Since Ninja Z H2 is the naked version of Ninja H2, the bike flaunts an exposed frame with an aggressive front fairing and muscular fuel tank. It further features a single side-slung exhaust, a split seat, and a chin fairing. Both models flaunt the Kawasaki River Mark logo.

In terms of engine, both the 2023 Z H2 and Z H2 SE draw power from a 998cc 4-cylinder supercharged motor that churns out 197.2 bhp power at 11000rpm and 137 Nm torque at 8500rpm.

As for the suspension setup, the Ninja Z H2 offers a Showa SSF BP fork at the front and an adjustable Showa monoshock towards the rear. The SE variant, on the other hand, comes equipped with Showa’s Skyhook technology along with Kawasaki Electronic Control suspension. On both models, braking duties are taken care of by a dual 320mm discs upfront and a single 260mm rotor at the rear end coupled with ABS.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja Z H2 and Z H2 SE will lock horns with Ducati Streetfighter V4 and BMW S 1000 R in the Indian market.

first published: March 19, 2023, 16:14 IST
last updated: March 19, 2023, 16:20 IST
