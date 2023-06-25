Trends :Hero Passion PlusKTM 390 DukeHonda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
2023 Kia Seltos Facelift GT Line Clear Images Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift is all set to launch in India on July 4. and deliveries will start later this year.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 09:29 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift GT Line (Photo: Rushlane)
2023 Kia Seltos Facelift GT Line (Photo: Rushlane)

Hyundai’s sister company Kia is all set to launch the much anticipated mid-size SUV Seltos facelift avatar on July 4 in India. Ahead of the official launch, several important pieces of information about the facelift model have already surfaced on the internet. Now, some of the key features of top end GT Line model also got leaked on digital platforms.

It has been reported that the upcoming Seltos facelift in India will be slightly different from overseas models, which are currently on sale in the international market. However, it will have most of the features and design elements from the overseas version.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift GT Line (Photo: Rushlane)

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift GT Line Updates

As per the leaked document, it has been suggested that the upcoming model will feature a bigger front grille as compared to the current model, which will make it look more aggressive and bold. The lower grill will also get updated, and will become sharply rectangular, instead of a trapezoidal unit, similar to the Kia EV6.

Amid this, ice cube LED fog lamps will be carried forward in the upcoming model. But, it will feature four sections, instead of 3 as compared to the current model.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift GT Line Features

The leaked information also hinted that the upcoming Kia Seltos Facelift top models will have a wide panoramic sunroof, dual climate control, wireless charging support, 360-degree camera, and much anticipated Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which will enhance the overall safety of the car.

    • 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift GT Line Engine

    The model will feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, generating a max power of 160bhp and 253 Nm peak torque. The unit will be paired with the 6iMT and 7DCT gearboxes. The Kia Carens and Hyundai Verna already use this engine.

    • Tags:
    first published: June 25, 2023, 09:25 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 09:29 IST
