2023 Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch Tomorrow, Here's What We Know So Far

Kia India, a leading car manufacturer in the country, has generated excitement among car enthusiasts with the release of a teaser for the highly anticipated facelifted Kia Seltos.

Scheduled to be unveiled on July 4, 2023, the teaser offers a glimpse of the mid-size SUV’s exterior design updates, showcasing notable enhancements to its aesthetics.

2023 Kia Seltos: Exterior Design

The teaser starts with a close-up shot of the ORVM (Automotive electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirror), followed by a revealing silhouette of the front profile, which highlights the new LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamp). These DRLs not only add a touch of elegance but also serve a practical purpose by assisting other road users in identifying an active vehicle.

In the final moments of the teaser video, attention shifts to the rear of the Seltos facelift, unveiling the LED tail light setup that elegantly extends towards the center, mirroring the design concept of the front DRLs.

2023 Kia Seltos: Interior Features

Inside the cabin, the Seltos boasts an updated connected dual digital display setup, incorporating both the infotainment screen and a new fully digital color TFT (Thin Film Transistor) instrument cluster. Additionally, the facelifted model now comes equipped with a dual-tone panoramic sunroof. While the steering wheel retains its familiar appearance, the dual-zone climate control unit beneath the new central AC vents has undergone a thoughtful redesign.

2023 Kia Seltos: Safety Features

According to Car Dekho, the facelifted Seltos is set to feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), as indicated by multiple spy shots. ADAS encompasses a range of electronic technologies that enhance driving and parking functions. Utilizing automated technology, such as sensors and cameras, ADAS detects nearby obstacles or driver errors and responds accordingly, enhancing safety and convenience.

The facelifted Seltos also gets ventilated front seats, up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). These additions ensure a comfortable and secure driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

2023 Kia Seltos: Engine Specification

Under the hood, the new Kia Seltos is expected to maintain the same engine options as its current counterpart. This includes a 1.5-liter petrol engine (115PS/144Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox, as well as a 1.5-liter diesel unit (115PS/250Nm) available with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

2023 Kia Seltos: Expected Price