2023 Kia Seltos Facelift to Get Panoramic Sunroof, India Launch Soon

The highly anticipated 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is set to take India by storm with its upgraded design and features, and now, exclusive spy shots have confirmed that the Indian model will come with a panoramic sunroof. The Kia Seltos made its debut in India in 2019, but since then, it has not received any significant updates. However, with the launch of the facelifted model, Kia is looking to take the competition head-on with its rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta and MG Astor.

The South Korean carmaker had launched the Seltos facelift in its home country and the USA, but the Indian version will have a different design, as seen in the recent spy shots. While the overall silhouette will remain the same, the front grille will be larger and slightly redesigned, and the rear will get a different tail light. The top-end trims of the 2023 Seltos with 1.5L turbo petrol will also come equipped with dual exhausts.

One of the most awaited features of the Kia Seltos in India has been the panoramic sunroof. The exclusive spy shots shared by automotive enthusiast Anvish confirm that the upcoming facelifted model will indeed have a panoramic sunroof, giving it a more premium look and feel. The Seltos currently comes with a single pane sunroof, and its absence of a panoramic sunroof was even more surprising when you consider the fact that its sibling, the Hyundai Creta, comes with one.

The 2023 Seltos facelift is also expected to come with an overhauled features list and rejigged variants lineup, making it even more premium than before. The upcoming model will come loaded with a range of impressive features, including a spacious 10.25-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, cruise control, LED headlights, luxurious powered and ventilated front seats, rear AC vents for enhanced comfort, a modern digital driver’s screen, a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Recent test mules in Hyderabad also suggest that India-spec Seltos will get ADAS.

The 2023 Seltos facelift will feature the impressive 1.5L turbo petrol engine, delivering an exhilarating performance with 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. This powerhouse of an engine will be available with two transmission options: a smooth-shifting 7-speed DCT automatic and a responsive 6-speed manual. In addition to the turbo petrol variant, the Seltos facelift will also offer other powertrain choices, including a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine and the reliable 1.5L diesel option.

Kia is likely to launch the 2023 Seltos facelift in India around the festive season, and prices are expected to be in a similar range as the current Seltos. However, top-end trims might get more expensive due to features like ADAS and panoramic sunroof. With the launch of the 2023 Seltos facelift, Kia is likely to see a boost in its Seltos sales figures and take on its competition in the highly competitive Indian market.

Source: Rushlane

