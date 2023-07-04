2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Unveiled, Bookings Start from July 14

Kia Motors has once again raised the bar in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment with the unveiling of the highly anticipated 2023 Seltos Facelift.

This new SUV promises a plethora of cosmetic updates and exciting new features. The bookings for the Seltos 2023 are set to begin in India on July 14, providing enthusiasts with the opportunity to reserve their preferred variant.

The 2023 Seltos facelift will be offered in three trims: X-Line, GT Line, and Tech Line, providing a diverse range of options for customers to select from.

Here are all the key highlights from the unveil event of Kia Seltos facelift:

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Safety Features

The new Seltos is equipped with the most advanced Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in the segment, featuring 17 cutting-edge features. This level of ADAS is typically found in super premium cars like the EV6 in India. Additionally, the new Seltos boasts an impressive 32 safety features, including 15 robust safety features that are standard across all variants. With these safety enhancements, the SUV sets a new benchmark for safety in its segment.

In addition to the ADAS features, Kia India includes the “Robust 15 Standard Safety Pack" in the new Seltos, which comprises 15 safety features. These include standard 6 airbags and 3 Point Seat Belts across all variants. The vehicle also incorporates 11 Active Safety features like ABS (Anti-lock Brake System), BAS (Brake force Assist System), All Wheel Disc Brakes, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), among others.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Exterior Design

With its awe-inspiring design philosophy “Opposites United," the New Seltos embodies the harmony between nature and humanity. The design highlights include the Kia Signature Star Map LED Lighting concept, visible in the redesigned Sweeping LED Light Guide and LED DRLs. The SUV also boasts a new skid plate, a sportier-looking signature Tiger Nose grille, and a redesigned bumper that exudes an adventurous spirit. With a 50-mm increase in length, the new Seltos commands an unmatched road presence. The redesigned tailgate and new Star Map LED Connected taillamps add to its distinctiveness. The new Seltos offers a wide range of colors, including the newly launched Pewter Olive color, which adds to its appeal.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Interior Features

Inside the cabin, the 2023 Kia Seltos promises a luxurious and comfortable travel experience, combined with intuitive technology and ergonomics. The dual-pane panoramic sunroof provides stunning views and enhances the sense of space within the well-appointed cabin. The vehicle features a large Dual Screen panoramic display with a 10.24-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation System and a new Full Digital Cluster with a 10.25-inch Color LCD MID display, replacing the semi-digital instrument cluster of the previous model. These technological integrations create a futuristic experience and elevate the vehicle’s premium appeal. Additionally, the new Seltos offers Smart 8-inch Heads Up Display, Ventilated Seats with 8-Way Power Driver’s Seat, Bose Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers, Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection, and a 360 Degree Camera with Blind View monitor in the cluster.

Keeping up with the demands of connected consumers, Kia Connect ensures that the new Seltos offers a wide range of connectivity features. When it was initially launched in 2019, the Seltos set a new benchmark with 37 connected car features. Now, the new Seltos raises the bar even higher by offering an impressive 67 smart features, allowing customers to stay remotely connected with their SUV.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Engine Specifications