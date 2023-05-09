2023 Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11.85 Lakhs

Kia Motors has once again upped the ante in the highly competitive compact SUV segment with the introduction of the Sonet Aurochs Edition (HTX AE). This new variant joins the Tech-Line range of the Sonet and boasts a host of unique styling elements, providing customers with even more options to stand out on the road.

2023 Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Price & Variants

Positioned between the HTX and HTX+ variants, the Sonet Aurochs Edition adds a touch of extravagance to the already impressive lineup. Priced at Rs 40,000 more than the Sonet HTX, it offers exceptional value while being Rs 90,000 more affordable than the Sonet HTX+ variant.

2023 Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Design

Drawing inspiration from the aurochs cattle species, known for its massive size and strength, the Sonet Aurochs Edition lives up to its name. Featuring distinctive design cues, such as tangerine accents on the front grille, front and rear skid plates, and doors, this variant exudes a commanding presence on the road. The Aurochs Edition emblem on the grille further enhances its rugged appeal.

The side body cladding of the Sonet Aurochs Edition has also undergone a striking transformation, resulting in a more robust and aggressive profile. This variant is specifically designed for those who seek exclusivity and flamboyance in their rides. In addition to its captivating exterior, the Sonet Aurochs Edition features R16 crystal-cut alloy wheels, tangerine center wheel caps, and an electric sunroof. Most other features remain the same as the Sonet HTX variant.

2023 Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Features

Inside the cabin, drivers will be delighted by the leatherette-wrapped D-cut steering wheel with the Sonet logo, silver garnish on the AC vents, and a connected infotainment and cluster design. Other premium touches include a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, premium headlining, leatherette-wrapped door armrest, and semi-leatherette seats with silver stitching in Beige and Black.

2023 Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Sonet Aurochs Edition offers a choice between the 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine and the 1.5-liter diesel unit. The petrol engine generates an impressive 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 6iMT or 7DCT transmission. On the other hand, the diesel motor delivers 114 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to either a 6iMT or 6AT transmission.

2023 Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition: Color Options

It’s important to note that the new updates are not applicable to all color options available with the Sonet Tech-Line. While the Sonet HTX comes in six monotone and two dual-tone color options, the Sonet Aurochs Edition offers a selection of four stunning colors: Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparking Silver, and Glacier White Pearl. However, it does not include the Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl + Aurora Black Pearl, and Intense Red + Aurora Black Pearl options.

With the introduction of the Sonet Aurochs Edition, Kia continues to push boundaries and offer customers a wide range of options to suit their individual preferences. Whether it’s the distinctive design elements or the powerful engine options, this variant is set to make a bold statement on the road.

