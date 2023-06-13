2023 KTM 200 Duke Reaches Dealerships, Features LED Headlight Setup

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen (KTM) is all set to launch the updated model of 200cc Duke, which was launched in India back in 2012. The latest reports suggested that the updated entry-level segment bike has reached the authorized dealerships, and spotted with some cosmetic changes and major updates in the headlights.

It has been reported that the upcoming 200cc Duke will follow the trend set by its other sibling, and will feature an LED headlights setup. However, it will share the same body structure as elder siblings 250 Duke and 390 Duke. But, with some noticeable changes.

The report also suggested that after launching the updated version, the company will not stop selling the outdated halogen headlight model. But, will keep the latest model as an extra option in order to attract new customers.

2023 KTM 200 Duke Price

As far as the prices are concerned, the company will introduce the updated Duke 200 at the starting price of Rs 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom). While, the halogen headlight will become more affordable by Rs 4,000, and will come under the price tag of Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom).