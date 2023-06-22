2023 Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.35 Crore

Mercedes Benz has finally launched the much-anticipated AMG SL55 Roadster version in India. The price starts at Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). Packed with power, style, and cutting-edge technology, the new Roadster SL is set to captivate the hearts of Indian consumers.

The S-Class cabriolet, the AMG GT Roadster, and the sixth-generation SL are all being replaced by the seventh-generation AMG SL 55 in Mercedes’ esteemed global lineup. Interestingly, this iconic vehicle marks the return of the legendary ’55’ moniker in Mercedes-AMG models, with the G55 SUV being the last model to bear this prestigious name before production ceased in 2012.

Advertisement

2023 Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster: Powertrain Options

Under the hood of the AMG SL 55 resides a beastly 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, delivering a staggering 476hp and 700Nm of torque. This powerful engine is mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, seamlessly transmitting power to all four wheels through Mercedes’ cutting-edge 4Matic+ system. The roadster boasts an impressive 0-100kph acceleration time of just 3.9 seconds and achieves a top speed of 295kph. Furthermore, the SL 55 comes equipped with rear axle steering as a standard feature, enhancing maneuverability and overall driving experience.

2023 Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the SL 55 roadster stretches 4,705mm in length, spans 1,915mm in width, and stands tall at 1,359mm – showcasing an increase of 88mm, 38mm, and 44mm, respectively. The wheelbase has also been extended by 117mm to 2,700mm, accommodating the addition of rear seats, making the AMG SL 55 a versatile choice.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Cars Get ChatGPT into Voice Control System, AI Use Expanded

Advertisement

2023 Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster: Design

Advertisement

The striking design elements of the new SL include the commanding Panamericana front grille, angular LED headlights, an elongated bonnet with two dynamic power domes, a gracefully raked windscreen, quad exhausts, and 20-inch alloys as standard. Buyers also have the option to upgrade to larger 21-inch alloys, featuring a unique design, for an enhanced visual impact.

Advertisement

The AMG SL 55 boasts a notable innovation – a triple-layer fabric roof, a feature absent since the fourth-generation SL. Weighing a remarkable 21kg less than its metal predecessor, this fabric roof can be effortlessly operated through a switch on the center console or via the intuitive infotainment display. Impressively, the roof can be deployed at speeds of up to 60kph, taking just 16 seconds to open or close. Additionally, buyers can choose from three captivating color options for the fabric roof: Black, Dark Red, and Grey.

2023 Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster: Interior Features

The cabin of the AMG SL 55 boasts luxury and advanced technology. It features an awe-inspiring 11.9-inch vertically oriented touchscreen, which can be adjusted to various angles between 12 and 32 degrees, ensuring optimal visibility for the driver. Powered by the latest generation of Mercedes‘ cutting-edge MBUX operating system, the touchscreen offers a wide range of display options, including exclusive AMG and soft-top modes. Complementing the touchscreen is a 12.3-inch LCD driver display and an optional heads-up display positioned behind the AMG twin-spoke steering wheel.

Buyers are presented with a choice of five interior upholstery options: Black Nappa leather and microfiber with red stitching, Black Nappa leather, Sienna brown Nappa leather, Truffle brown Nappa leather, and Black Nappa leather and microfiber with yellow stitching. Furthermore, two interior trim options, namely aluminum and carbon fiber, and two seat options, namely AMG sports seats and AMG performance seats, are available, allowing buyers to tailor the interior to their preferences.

The AMG SL 55 also offers a range of premium features, including a Burmester sound system that delivers an immersive audio experience, an Airscarf function designed to direct warm air towards the heads and necks of front occupants, effectively mitigating any discomfort caused by wind buffeting when the roof is down. Additionally, buyers can opt for the optional AMG Track Pace program, a cutting-edge feature that records over 80 sets of data up to 10 times per second while on the track, providing valuable insights for performance enthusiasts.