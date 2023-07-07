2023 Mercedes Benz CLE Coupe Breaks Cover, Details Inside

In a significant move towards electrification, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its highly anticipated CLE class, available in both coupe and cabriolet body styles.

The new CLE is not only a testament to the carmaker’s commitment to traditional internal combustion engines but also serves as a stepping stone for their increased investment in innovative all-electric models.

2023 Mercedes Benz CLE: Design

The CLE draws inspiration from the outgoing E-Class coupe and cabriolet. It further boasts the iconic Mercedes style, grabbing attention from every angle. The feature highlights include a commanding grille with a shark nose effect, an elongated bonnet, a gracefully curved roof with an alluring C-pillar treatment, and a steeply angled rear window that seamlessly merges into a sloping boot lid and a sleek rear end. The CLE boasts an extended length, than both the previous C- and E-Class coupes, surpassing its main rival, the BMW 4 Series coupe.

Advertisement

2023 Mercedes Benz CLE: Features

The cabin of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLE features a sophisticated 2+2 configuration. The newly developed front seats come with integrated headrests, heating, and four-way lumbar support as standard. The dashboard design takes cues from the latest C-Class, featuring a 12.3-inch instrument display and an 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment screen.

The CLE offers a significantly more spacious interior than the C-Class coupe, particularly in the rear. While the boot space stands at 420 liters, slightly less than the 4 Series coupe, it remains ample for practical use.

Advertisement

Also Read: New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Spotted in India Ahead of Launch, Pics Inside

Advertisement

2023 Mercedes Benz CLE: Engine Specification

The initial lineup of the Mercedes-Benz CLE includes four models, equipped with longitudinally mounted four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive options. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive CLE 200d features a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine, generating 197hp and 440Nm. Joining the range is the rear-wheel-drive CLE 200, powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 203 bhp and 320 Nm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The same engine powers the four-wheel-drive CLE 300 4Matic variant, delivering 257 bhp and 400 Nm. Topping the standard lineup is the four-wheel-drive CLE 450 4Matic, equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine, delivering a remarkable 379 bhp and 500 Nm. The range-topping version accelerates from 0 to 100kph in just 4.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250kph. Notably, each engine incorporates 48V mild-hybrid technology, featuring a gearbox-mounted electric motor that provides an additional 22 bhp and 200 Nm for short bursts during acceleration. All models come standard with a 7-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Furthermore, the CLE 200 is also available with the option of 4Matic four-wheel drive, alongside the CLE 300 4Matic and CLE 450 4Matic.

2023 Mercedes Benz CLE: Underpinnings

Based on the MRA platform, the CLE shares its underpinnings not only with the current-generation C-Class but also with the recently unveiled E-Class, set to arrive in India next year. As a result, the CLE marks one of Mercedes-Benz’s final dedicated internal combustion engine models.