Home » Auto » 2023 Mercedes Benz E-Class Breaks Cover, India Launch In 2nd Half of 2024

2023 Mercedes Benz E-Class Breaks Cover, India Launch In 2nd Half of 2024

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Sixth-Generation E-Class Sedan with Revamped Drivetrains and Level 4 Autonomy

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Mercedes Benz E-Class (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes Benz E-Class (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has recently unveiled its latest sixth-generation E-Class sedan, set to hit markets worldwide in the coming months. The new E-Class is the company’s latest gasoline-only model before transitioning to electric-only vehicles, with a larger interior and bigger dimensions than its predecessor.

The latest E-Class boasts a revamped range of drivetrains, including reworked petrol-electric plug-in hybrid systems in some markets, offering a greater electric range of up to 115km (WLTP) thanks to a bigger battery. Initially, the new E-Class will offer a selection of four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all with a standard 9-speed automatic transmission. The power output will range from 194 bhp to 373 bhp.

Mercedes Benz E-Class (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

Furthermore, the E-Class has 48-volt mild-hybrid capabilities on all petrol and diesel engines, with a gearbox-mounted integrated starter motor for extra power and torque, as well as coasting capabilities to improve fuel savings. While most E-Class models will feature standard steel spring suspension, the higher-end models will showcase a revised edition of the AirMatic air suspension system from Mercedes-Benz.

The new E-Class shares similarities with the larger S-Class and smaller C-Class, with common styling cues while having unique features. The model maintains its traditional appearance, featuring a larger grille (with optional illuminated surround), more shapely headlamps, and a longer bonnet than the outgoing model. Buyers can also select various styling packages and AMG-line trims to complement the standard E-Class appearance.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Cars to Get ‘Supercomputers’, Announces Google Partnership

RELATED NEWS

The new E-Class has undergone a complete cabin redesign, with a contemporary digital design, superior comfort, and top-quality materials. Part of Mercedes-Benz’s push to give the traditional sedan a more luxury-led image and a higher positioning, the model has a 12.3-inch instrument display and a 14.4-inch portrait-style infotainment display as standard on the dashboard. Buyers can also select the new model with Mercedes-Benz’s new Superscreen.

In markets where regulations permit, such as in Germany, the latest Mercedes E-Class (W214) offers Level 4 autonomous technology, which includes a driverless valet parking feature that was previously only available in the S-Class.

The new E-Class sits on an updated version of Mercedes-Benz’s Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, providing the lightweight steel and aluminum platform with added rigidity compared to the outgoing fifth-generation E-Class (W213).

Mercedes Benz E-Class (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

The new E-Class sedan will be accompanied by an E-Class wagon, a popular model in some European markets, and an E-Class All Terrain, which will debut next year. However, Mercedes-Benz will merge the C and E-Class coupe and cabriolets into an all-new model called the CLE, leaving out an E-Class coupe or convertible for the new-gen car. A long-wheelbase sedan resembling the previous E-Class model is expected to be unveiled in the upcoming months.

In India, the next-gen E-Class (W214) will be a long-wheelbase iteration, similar to the current E-Class (V213) available in the Indian market. Although the production version has not been revealed yet, the long-wheelbase iteration has been spotted on test in China. The long-wheelbase (LWB) E-Class is sold by Mercedes-Benz in select markets such as India and China, with India being the only right-hand drive market. Furthermore, the market debut of the LWB version of the New E-Class is expected only around the second half of 2024 in the country.

first published: April 26, 2023, 11:53 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 12:03 IST
