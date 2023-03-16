2023 Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe Breaks Cover, Offers Plug-in-Hybrid Powertrains

Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled the 2023 GLC Coupe. This car has been designed exclusively for the Western European markets, where it is expected to debut in July 2023. As for the India launch, it will go on sale later this year. The electrified engine and revamped exteriors are the highlights of the Coupe. There are multiple enhancements, including standard features, as well.

The 2023 GLC Coupe boasts two petrol and two diesel engine options, all equipped with mild-hybrid technology. The GLC 200 4MATIC generates an impressive 203 bhp and 320 Nm, while the GLC 300 4MATIC delivers a mighty 258 bhp and 400 Nm. Additionally, the GLC 220 d 4MATIC offers 196 bhp and 440 Nm, and the GLC 300 d 4MATIC comes with a robust output of 269 bhp and 550 Nm.

To top it all off, the vehicle features three plug-in hybrid options. This only adds to the choices available to customers looking to experience the pinnacle of modern automotive technology. Talking about it in detail, the GLC 300e 4Matic churns out 311 bhp and the GLC 400e 4Matic delivers a top power of 379 bhp. The diesel-electric GLC 300de 4Matic generates 333 bhp power.

Apart from the powertrain, the latest iteration also boasts a revamped infotainment system and an updated design language.

The 2023 GLC Coupe gets a fresh look with a bigger, redesigned front grille and tweaked LED headlamps. The car’s sleek and sporty look is the courtesy of its sloping roofline and a lift-back tailgate. The rear end of the vehicle boasts new LED tail-lights.

In terms of dimensions, the Coupe stands at 4,763 mm in length– an increase of 31 mm from its previous model. The latest GLC Coupe model is also 5 mm higher, adding to its dominant presence on the road. Furthermore, the vehicle gets a 15 mm longer wheelbase at 2888 mm. The widths have also been extended by 6 mm at the front and 23 mm at the rear.

Not only does the GLC Coupe now boast a longer and wider design, but it also features an increased boot space of 545 litres, which is an impressive 45 litres more than its predecessor.

The cabin of the new GLC Coupe looks similar to GLC SUV. The dashboard has been restyled. The feature list includes a 12.3-inch instrument display, an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented centre display, a new multi-function steering wheel. and newly designed air vents.

