2023 Range Rover Evoque Breaks Cover, Gets New Touchscreen System

Land Rover has unveiled the highly-anticipated 2023 edition of the Range Rover Evoque, showcasing a host of impressive updates. The latest iteration of this beloved SUV features a significant interior makeover and subtle cosmetic enhancements on the outside.

With an all-new dashboard and improved electric-only range for its hybrid variants, the Range Rover Evoque solidifies its position as a charismatic and sophisticated vehicle. Boasting cutting-edge technologies, this popular SUV delivers enhanced comfort and practicality, making it a favorite among Indian car enthusiasts. Let us take a look at the new Range Rover Evoque’s exterior, interior, powertrain and other details.

Advertisement

2023 Range Rover Evoque: Interior Features

The interior of the refreshed Range Rover Evoque draws inspiration from its larger sibling, the full-size Range Rover. A new 11.4-inch curved touchscreen unit takes center stage, accentuating the SUV’s already impressive interior. This infotainment panel operates on JLR’s latest-generation Pivi Pro interface, a feature shared with the Range Rover Velar and Land Rover Discovery Sport. The touchscreen unit integrates all essential functions, including temperature settings, ensuring a seamless user experience. Owners can even control locking, unlocking, and pre-conditioning of the interior remotely using a dedicated app. Furthermore, the new Evoque comes equipped with a 3D-surround camera, a PM2.5 air filtration system, and Amazon Alexa 10 voice commands.

Also Read: Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu Adds Stunning Gold Range Rover SV to His Car Collection

Advertisement

2023 Range Rover Evoque: Exterior Design

Advertisement

The revamped Evoque introduces a range of fresh elements to its exterior design, further enhancing its allure. The feature highlights include trapezium-shaped meshed front grille, captivating Pixel-1 LED headlights, signature LED DRLs, and an updated bumper. Furthermore, the SUV is offered in three captivating new shades namely Tribeca Blue, Arroios Grey, and Corinthian Bronze. Additionally, customers can opt for a dual-tone roof in Corinthian Bronze or Narvik Black, allowing for personalized style and distinction.

Advertisement

2023 Range Rover Evoque: Powertrain Options

The complete lineup of the Evoque now embraces electrification, featuring a choice between a 48-V mild-hybrid system and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The P300e electric hybrid configuration combines a 14.9kWh battery pack with a 3-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine. This power duo generates an impressive output of 313PS and 540Nm of torque, while boasting a WLTP-claimed range of up to 62km on electric power alone. Diesel enthusiasts can opt for either the D165 (163PS) or D200 variant, delivering robust power outputs of 204PS. On the petrol front, the Evoque offers the P200 and P250 powertrains, delivering exhilarating performance with 200PS and 250PS respectively.