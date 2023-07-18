2023 Range Rover Velar Bookings Start in India, Deliveries from September

JLR India has started accepting bookings for the 2023 Range Rover Velar in the country. Available in Dynamic HSE trim with both petrol and diesel engines, it will be delivered to customers from September 2023 in India.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The New Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of trademark Range Rover refinement, featuring the latest technology and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design. Defined by perfectly optimised proportions, the Range Rover Velar embodies sophisticated elegance with a dramatic presence, which makes it that much more intriguing and desirable to our discerning clients."

2023 Range Rover Velar Design

The SUV flaunts a new front grille with Pixel LED Headlights, Dynamic Bend Lighting and jewel-like effect Signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The British luxury brand has also introduced two new paint shades: Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

2023 Range Rover Velar Features

It gets a couple of new leather colourways in the form of Caraway and Deep Garnet while Moonlight Chrome has been used on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds and AC vents. The 2023 Range Rover Velar interior cabin also features Tactile Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finisher. The 2023 Range Rover Velar also boasts of Terrain Response 2 with seven driving modes namely Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic.

The 2023 Velar SUV is the first company model to be equipped with the next-generation Pivi Pro infotainment system which comes with the new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. It is also compatible with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto. Other notable features include Wireless Device Charging, Active Road Noise Cancellation, Cabin Air Purification Plus system, Electronic Air Suspension and Adaptive Dynamics.