2023 Range Rover Velar Facelift Launched, Price Starts at Rs 93 Lakh

Land Rover, the renowned British luxury SUV manufacturer, has finally launched the highly anticipated Range Rover Velar facelift, sending automotive enthusiasts into a frenzy. Priced at Rs 93 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the new Velar offers new features and style upgrades.

The Velar facelift comes in a single HSE trim and offers two impressive powertrain options. With bookings already underway since last week, eager customers can expect deliveries to commence in September.

2023 Range Rover Velar Facelift: Design

The Range Rover Velar facelift boasts Land Rover’s innovative pixel LED highlights, featuring a revamped daytime running lamp signature that adds to its allure. While the SUV’s overall profile remains captivating as ever, the rear bumper and tail-lights have undergone a thoughtful redesign.

2023 Range Rover Velar Facelift: Features

Inside the Velar, a treat awaits you with a redesigned dashboard, perfectly aligning it with its prestigious siblings, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The showstopper is the brand-new 11.4-inch touchscreen infused with Land Rover’s cutting-edge Pivi Pro system, now equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Interestingly, the terrain response system that previously occupied a space on the center console has now been seamlessly integrated into the touchscreen interface.

Besides these, the vehicle flaunts a cleaner center console design, sporting fewer buttons, and bidding farewell to the secondary screen and HVAC control dials. In their place, a new stowage space, thoughtfully equipped with a wireless charger, caters to modern needs. Furthermore, the rotary drive selector has made way for a more conventional unit, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality.

2023 Range Rover Velar Facelift: Engine Specification

Under the hood, the Range Rover Velar facelift packs a powerful punch with two exceptional powertrain choices. First up is the 2.0-litre petrol engine, generating an impressive 250hp and 365Nm, while the 2.0-litre diesel engine, equipped with a mild-hybrid system, churns out a remarkable 204hp and 430Nm. Both powertrains are paired with an efficient 8-speed automatic gearbox. The petrol variant boasts a top speed of 217kph and accelerates from 0 to 100kph in just 7.5 seconds (claimed), while the diesel variant achieves a top speed of 210kph, covering the 0 to 100kph sprint in a swift 8.3 seconds (claimed).

Moving on, the Velar facelift boasts a water-wading depth of 580mm, making it a fierce contender on challenging terrains. Adding to the allure is the air suspension, which includes an exclusive ‘Elegant Arrival’ mode, gracefully lowering the ride height by 40mm during the entry and exit from the SUV.

