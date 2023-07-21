Trends :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 India Launch on Aug 30, Check What's New

Report says RE might introduce the Bullet 350 at the starting price of Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). However, official announcement yet to release by the company.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 12:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (File photo)
Upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (File photo)

Finally! The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer dropped a teaser of its upcoming bike on internet. After analyzing the short teaser closely, it seems like an updated version of Classic 350 as it is the only bike in the company’s lineup, which has not received any facelift as yet. Our sources also confirmed that the RE will surprise interested customers by launching Bullet 350 on August 30, 2023.

To compete with today’s technology in bikes, the legendary bike maker might introduce advanced features and fresh revamp design. However, the brand has yet to share official details regarding the same.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (Photo: Royal Enfield)

Upcoming Bullet 350 Expected Updates

It has been reported that the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be created on the J-platform, featuring better performance and built quality. Report says the bike is likely to come with a 349cc engine, which will produce a max power of 20 BHP and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be the same uni that has been used in Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (Photo: Royal Enfield)

Upcoming Bullet 350 Design

The company will use a similar design structure as Classic 350. However, customers will definitely get to see some noticeable major cosmetic changes. It might come with larger chrome fenders, a single-piece seat arrangement, and a tear-shaped fuel tank.

The motorcycle will feature spoked wheels, equipped dual shock absorbers at the back, and a conventional telescopic fork at both ends. When it comes to the breaking system, a report suggested that the motorcycle might get a front disc and a rear drum.

    • Upcoming Bullet 350 Expected Price

    In a competitive price-sensitive market, RE might introduce the Bullet 350 at the starting price of  Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

    first published: July 21, 2023, 12:43 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 12:50 IST
