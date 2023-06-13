2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spied With Multiple Accessories, Check Details

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has been working on an updated model of the Himalayan 450, which is expected to launch somewhere near the festive season. As the launch is approaching, the details of the motorcycle started surfacing on the internet as it was spied on many times during the testing phase.

Recently, a test mule was spotted in black camouflage, under which thr motorcycle was seen carrying some additional accessories including big aluminium side panniers and a top box.

2023 Himalayan 450 Accessories

Going by the leaked images, the upcoming off-road bike features a similar design of side panniers as the ongoing model. However, it seems like the company might have increased the size of the same for creating extra room for storage. Currently, the side panniers come under the price tag of Rs 29,900, excluding Rs 3,800 for pannier rails. The additional accessories provide a total storage capacity of 26 litres. While top box comes with an extra storage space of around 40-45 litres.

2023 Himalayan 450 Features

Apart from this, the bike is expected to come with auxiliary lights, mounted near the top of the radiator. It is also a part of an additional accessory. Amid this, the much anticipated Himalayan is also likely to attract a lot of customers as it will be equipped with a lot of additional accessories.

In addition, customers will get options to choose the safety gear, which will include oil cooler guards, hand guards, master cylinder guards, engine guards and whatnot.