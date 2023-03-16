2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Launched in India

Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Interceptor 650 and 2023 Continental GT 650 at prices of Rs 3.03 lakh and Rs 3.19 lakh (both thr prices are ex-showroom), respectively, in the Indian market. The bookings for the 2023 models of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 starts from today across all Royal Enfield stores in India.

Also Read: These Royal Enfield Handcrafted Scale Models Showcased at Rider Mania 2022 Cost Rs 68K, Here’s Why

The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been presented in four new color schemes which includes two blacked-out variants namely Black Ray & Barcelona Blue. It is also offered in a new custom dual colorway Black Pearl, and Cali Green in the solid colourway series. The three existing colors for the bike, which were Mark 2, Sunset Strip and Canyon Red, will also continue.

Advertisement

As for the 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, it will be available in two new blacked out versions: Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. These aforementioned paint schemes will be sold alongside the existing color options namely Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Rocker Red.

The updated 650 duo also gets new switchgear, a USB charging port and an all new LED headlamp as standard features. The blacked out variants of the Interceptor and the Continental GT flaunt blacked-out engine and exhaust parts. The bikes ride on cast alloy wheels and tubeless tyres that come as standard on the blacked-out variants of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

Commenting on the introduction of new colourways of the 650 Twin motorcycles, B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said “The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have received immense love from riding enthusiasts across the world. We are certain that the new colors, especially the all-black variants with alloys, will definitely give customers more reason to ride these motorcycles, while the new functional upgrades will add to a fun and enjoyable riding experience."

Advertisement

Royal Enfield launched the 650 Twins in September 2018 in the Indian market. While the Interceptor 650 falls in the roadster segment of motorcycles, the Continental GT 650 is a cafe racer.

Read all the Latest Auto News here