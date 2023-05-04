2023 Skoda Kodiaq 4x4 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 37.99 Lakh

Škoda Auto India’s INDIA 2.0 cars have topped the safety charts among cars made in India. Now, the company has introduced its third model, completing its fleet of 5-star-safe cars: the 2023 Škoda Kodiaq luxury 4×4. The price starts at Rs 37.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and goes as high as Rs 41.39 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. Furthermore, the 2023 Kodiaq is now available in India with allotments of 750 cars every quarter. The vehicle is offered in a total of three trims namely Style, Sportline, and L&K.

The Škoda Kodiaq now boasts an updated 2.0 TSI EVO engine that meets the latest BS6-B emissions norms, resulting in a 4.2 percent increase in efficiency compared to its predecessor. Despite this change, the powertrain still delivers 187 bhp power and 320 Nm torque, allowing the 4×4 to reach 100 kph in just 7.8 seconds (claimed figure). Additionally, the Kodiaq now features door-edge protectors that automatically deploy when the doors open, preventing damage to the door edge. The rear spoiler has been enhanced with additional finlets to improve the vehicle’s aerodynamics. Inside, the second-row passengers can enjoy the luxury of an added lounge step and outer headrests, providing greater comfort for families on the road.

Advertisement

Kodiaq retains its technology to enhance driver engagement with the Progressive Steering, which adjusts forces based on speed and driving conditions for easy manoeuvring at low speeds and better control at high speeds. The Dynamic Chassis Control offers a first-in-segment feature with selectable driving modes and the ability to raise or lower suspension by 15mm, as well as an off-road button for improved all-terrain capabilities.

The Style and Laurin & Klement variants of the Kodiaq focus on rear seat luxury, featuring stone beige leather dual tone upholstery for the L&K and variant-specific alloys for the 45.72cm (R18) wheels. The SportLine has a driver-oriented focus with all black suedia interiors, a 3-spoke flat-bottom sport steering wheel, and expanded shoulder support sport seats. The Kodiaq also includes 12-way adjustable electric seats in the front with in-built cooling and heating, a 3- or 2-spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, and a state-of-the-art Canton 625 W 12-speaker audio system with a subwoofer. Additionally, customers can remotely operate the windows, door mirrors, and panoramic sunroof. Similar to its predecessor, the Kodiaq comes with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and built-in navigation. The MyŠKODA ConnectED App allows for complete connectivity, while the latest-generation USB-C ports, wireless phone charging, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support provide advanced in-car connectivity for both front and rear passengers.

Advertisement

Also Read: Skoda Auto Announces Plans to Launch Six New Electric Vehicles by 2026

The Kodiaq’s clear and minimalistic instrument display for the driver is taken to the next level with a fully digital Virtual Cockpit in all variants. The Style model features an 8-inch console, while the SportLine and L&K versions offer a programmable 10.25-inch display with various themes to meet the driver’s preferences.

Škoda Auto’s INDIA 2.0 cars have achieved a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupants in Global NCAP crash tests, making them the safest cars in their segment. The Kodiaq has also scored a full 5-stars in Euro NCAP tests, making it part of Škoda Auto India’s fully crash-tested, 5-star safe family car fleet. The Kodiaq comes with 9 airbags as standard and a range of safety features such as adaptive LED headlights, automatic dimming and defogging, brake assist, stability control, and park assist. The L&K variant adds a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and a 360-degree camera.

Read all the Latest Auto News here