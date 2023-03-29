2023 Skoda Kushaq ONYX Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 12.39 Lakh

ŠKODA AUTO India has introduced a new variant of its popular SUV, the KUSHAQ ONYX Edition, with features that have been added based on customer feedback. The car manufacturer has made a conscious effort to keep its product range contemporary and fresh in line with changing customer trends and preferences.

“The KUSHAQ was the first launch under the INDIA 2.0 project, and is instrumental in our growth ambitions in India. Keeping our product range fresh and contemporary, in line with evolving customer trends and preferences, plays a pivotal role in our path towards Accelerated Growth for 2023 and onwards. And the new KUSHAQ ONYX Edition is a step in that direction. We have introduced some features that were previously only available in the highest variant of India’s safest car, providing even higher value and a wider choice to our customers and fans," as commented by Petr Šolc, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India.

Furthermore, the ONYX Edition sits between the current Active and Ambition variants of the Kushaq. Design-wise, the SUV flaunts ŠKODA crystalline LED headlamps with DRLs, front fog lamps with static cornering function, and ONYX Ultra Modern side foils. Additionally, it gets new Tecton wheel covers and an ‘ONYX’ badge on the B-pillar of the SUV.

Inside the car, the ONYX Edition gets the ŠKODA touch control Climatronic with auto A/C and Air Care function, new ONYX Design Perforated Leatherette seats with fabric inserts, and ONYX-inscribed textile mats & memory foam cushions as standard.

At its heart, the ONYX Special Edition gets ŠKODA AUTO India’s proven 1.0 TSI turbo-charged 3-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 114 bhp power and 178 Nm torque. The motor is further mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The SUV is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which was specifically developed for India with a focus on high localisation and low cost of ownership.

The KUSHAQ ONYX Edition has been launched after ŠKODA AUTO India registered its biggest year in terms of sales in 2022, with 53,721 units sold and an annual growth of 125%. The automaker has also introduced its second product on this platform, the SLAVIA sedan, which debuted in March 2022.

