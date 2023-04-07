2023 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched at Rs 16.90 Lakh in India, Gets New Colours

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, recently unveiled a fresh selection of vibrant color options for their iconic Hayabusa motorcycle. The third-generation Hayabusa model is now OBD2-A compliant and has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the dynamic preferences of contemporary riders. The Hayabusa has been Suzuki’s flagship motorcycle since its introduction, and the third-generation model has continued to capture the hearts of riders worldwide since its launch.

The latest iteration of the model will be available in three vibrant and captivating color options: Metallic Thunder Gray/Candy Daring Red, Metallic Mat Black No.2/Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White. From 7th April 2023, the Suzuki Hayabusa will be available in India with a striking range of new colours. Priced at Rs 16.90 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), the motorcycle can be purchased from any of the company’s major bike showrooms throughout the country.

Furthermore, the bike features a distinct design that enhances its aerodynamic and riding capabilities. It comes equipped with a 1340cm3 four-stroke, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled DOHC, in-line four engine. Additionally, it sports a dual-tone color scheme that employs contrasting hues for the primary body and minor elements such as the front air intakes, side cowlings, and rear section.

“We are grateful for the love that the enthusiasts have shown towards the third generation Hayabusa in India. The motorcycle enjoys a cult status in the motorcycling world not only for its styling but also because of its unmatched performance. Almost all the units which were assembled at our Gurgaon plant since its launch have been sold in record time across the country," as commented by Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.

These new colours augment the already renowned motorcycle’s style and sophistication. We are certain that motorcycle enthusiasts in the country will also appreciate the new shades.

