2023 Tata Harrier and Safari Facelifts Spotted Once Again, Check Design, Features and More

With the arrival of the XUV700, Scorpio-N, and the latest MG Hector in the Indian SUV market, the competition has become fiercer than ever before. In order to stay ahead of the game, Tata Motors is gearing up to take things up a notch. The company has already equipped its Harrier and Safari models with several advanced features, such as ADAS, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a new TFT instrument cluster, and over 200 voice commands in 6 languages. But that’s not all, as the facelift versions of the Harrier and Safari are expected to make their grand debut later this year, with even more exciting features in tow.

The much-anticipated Harrier and Safari facelifts were recently caught on camera while being tested on the roads of Pune, providing a sneak peek into the upcoming models. Thanks to the keen observation of automobile enthusiast Anvay Sheolikar, we have exclusive spy shots of the SUVs undergoing tests. Interestingly, the Tata vehicles were accompanied by the XUV700, which could be employed for benchmarking purposes.

The Harrier and Safari facelifts were heavily camouflaged during their road test, but some exterior details were noticeable. The test mule featured a trapezoidal-shaped, vertically stacked headlamp and fog lamp housing, which looks similar to that of the Harrier EV. The new lighting housing has a sleeker and futuristic design. The front grille and bumper section also appear to be similar to the Harrier EV, and a top-mounted, full-width LED strip is expected to be added. Although the side profile remains largely unchanged, the test mule comes with a new set of alloy wheels. The rear could see updates such as new tail lamps and an interconnecting LED light bar.

To stand out in the competitive SUV market and compete with rivals such as the XUV700, Scorpio-N, and MG Hector, the Harrier and Safari facelifts must offer top-of-the-line features that set them apart from the competition, rather than simply matching their offerings. It is possible that the facelifts may include a new range of ADAS features and additional safety kit options.

The Harrier and Safari appear to be deficient in one aspect - the lack of a petrol engine alternative. Currently, both models are propelled by a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 170 PS and peak torque of 350 Nm, with transmission options comprising a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. Conversely, competitors like XUV700, Scorpio-N, and MG Hector offer both diesel and petrol powertrain choices.

Tata could potentially equip the Harrier and Safari facelifts with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that was exhibited at the 2023 Auto Expo. This motor produces 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque and is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. Introducing a petrol variant could allow Tata to decrease the initial price of the Harrier and Safari, enabling customers to save up to Rs 1 lakh. This step may result in increased sales for both models.

