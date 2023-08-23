2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Engine Details Out, Check What's New

The homegrown car manufacturer Tata Motors has been working to launch the facelift version of Nexon for quite a long time. Now, it seems like the brand is almost ready to drop the vehicle in the Indian market as most of the related details already leaked on the internet. Until now, we were unsure about the engine details, but the recent information about the same made the picture crystal clear.

Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Engine

According to the reports, the upcoming Nexon Facelift will feature the same engine option as the ongoing model, which means customers will get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel option. The gearbox will also remain untouched, featuring a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. However, the petrol unit will be available with a 5-speed MT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It has been reported that the entry-level models only will feature a 5-speed manual gearbox. While the top models will come with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, the official details about the powertrain are expected to be revealed by the company very soon.

Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Exterior

When it comes to the changes, customers can expect some noticeable cosmetic updates including, a new grills, a new split-headlamp setup, a new LED taillight, redesigned alloy wheels, heavy cladding on the sides, making the vehicle more aggressive than ever, and among more.

Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Interior

As far as the interior updates are concerned, Nexon facelift will come with a completely updated dashboard, a new touchscreen infotainment system, a touch-based central control panel, a two-spoke steering wheel, and whatnot.