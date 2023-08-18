2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Front Revealed, Clear Images Out

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the eagerly awaited Nexon facelift. The SUV has been spotted doing test runs on multiple occasions.

Recently, we got an exclusive peek at the undisguised Nexon facelift, showcasing its revamped front end. The images of the same has surfaced online.

The upcoming Nexon facelift promises an array of enhancements both inside and out, propelling it even further ahead in the fiercely competitive market. With these improvements and a brand-new petrol powerhouse, the Nexon hopes to surpass competitors like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet and maintain its position at the top of the sales lists.

From the images, the Nexon facelift proudly flaunts a meticulously repositioned headlamp cluster, a reimagined central air intake, and a commanding grille that proudly sports a captivating LED light bar. The SUV is further seen boasting fresh alloy wheels.

The upcoming Nexon facelift will get a revamped interior featuring a plethora of exquisite updates. Having said that, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen entertainment system will dominate the dashboard. It will further be complemented by a smartly updated digital dashboard. The SUV also gets a newly designed steering wheel that exudes elegance. The smooth, touch-sensitive console will offer a clean, sophisticated look while governing controls.

Since its debut in 2017, the Tata Nexon sub-4m SUV has etched its mark as a best-seller, not just within Tata Motors’ illustrious lineup but across the entire sub-4 meter SUV crossover segment. As it gears up for its next evolution, the Nexon facelift takes inspiration from the awe-inspiring Harrier EV, a sensation witnessed at the prestigious 2023 Auto Expo.

Tata Motors is considering adding Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to the Nexon makeover, following in the illustrious footsteps of flagship siblings the Harrier and the Safari’s Red Dark Edition. The impressive list could include an array of cutting-edge features namely high beam assist, lane change alert, lane departure warning, door open alert, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, rear collision warning, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. A 360-degree camera might also be in the offering, ensuring an unrivaled sense of security.

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift anticipates modifications to its powertrain lineup. A brand-new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an astounding 123 bhp and 225 Nm of torque is ready to revitalise the driving experience. From the existing Nexon’s petrol engine’s 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, these power and torque improvements give a small but thrilling jump.