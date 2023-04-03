2023 Tata Nexon Facelift India Launch in August, Details Here

Tata’s one of the reputed and hot-selling vehicles Nexon that has been giving massive sales to the company and is ready to come in an all-new avatar. Yes, you read it right! The rumors about the same have been hitting the headlines for a quite long time, but now, it seems like the four-wheeler is launch set to hit the market anytime soon in the upcoming months. However, the company has not revealed any official details about it as yet, but speculations have suggested that the mid-size SUV might hit the showrooms somewhere around August or September, this year.

Ahead of the official unveiling, the vehicle has been spotted many times during testing. Again! upcoming Nexon has been spotted in the outskirts of Pune, where the car has been seen in full camouflage, revealing some of its key features and design.

What to expect from Tata Nexon Facelift 2023? Scroll down to the answer

As per the spy images, there is a high expectation that the Nexon’s facelift version is likely to come with major changes in terms of exterior. From the front, It might feature an updated grill, paired with a twin-part design with diamond-shaped inlays in the lower half. Just above the grille, a full-width LED light bar connecting both headlamps is anticipated to be positioned from both ends. Apart from this, customers also can expect all-new alloy wheel designs with a major enhancement of the side cladding.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the Nexon facelift version will likely have an all-new 1.2-liter unit turbo-petrol engine, the same which the company displayed in its Curvv ICE concept. If launched with the same engine option, it will generate a 125hp and 225Nm of peak torque.

