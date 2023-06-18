2023 Tata Nexon Facelift to Get New Hybrid Air Con Interface, Reveals Patent Filing

Tata Nexon is due to receive a major mid-cycle facelift, which is expected to be launched later this year in August. Several spy images have already provided us a glimpse of the new exterior and interior elements of the upcoming SUV. However, according to Autocar, the leaked patent filing by Tata Motors has now revealed the design of the HVAC console that will be present in the 2023 Nexon facelift.

It will be equipped with a hybrid touch-sensitive “Climate control panel" that has been trademarked by the company. Even for the brand’s premium SUVs— Harrier and Safari, this new panel is unlike anything which Tata has ever designed before. The Curvv concept will be reflected in the Nexon facelift’s interior and in the HVAC console as well.

The design suggests that this will be an integrated panel which will primarily consist of a touch-based screen and two toggle switches. There are two sets of touch controls above and below these toggles. Toggles for Sport mode, front and rear fog lamps, Eco mode, hazard lights, tailgate release, central locking, 360-degree camera, and an auto start/stop button are located in the top row, from left to right. Whereas on the lower row, there is an Xpress cool function which is entirely devoted to climate management options.

Though, Tata has kept the physical toggle switches for the blower and temperature settings, which are two of the most often used feature in the car. However, as it is still simply a design patent, there is no assurance that these will be put into production. However, it should also be noted that the homogenous panel is much more cost-effective to manufacture than a mix of touch and physical controls.

As for the 2023 Tata Nexon facelift engine options, it might come equipped with the brand-new 1.2L turbo-petrol engine that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 with the Curvv ICE concept. This three-cylinder engine generates 225 Nm of torque between 1,700 and 3,500 rpm and 125 bhp of max power at 5,000 rpm.