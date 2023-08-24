2023 Tata Nexon Facelift: Variant Details Revealed Ahead of Launch

Tata Motor, the leading homegrown car manufacturer is all set to introduce the updated or facelift version of Nexon in India. Ahead of the official launch, the details about the same already started surfacing on the internet. From interior to exterior to powertrain, every single detail of a mid-size SUV has been leaked online. Now, the information about variants is also available on the internet.

Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Models Details

According to the reports, Tata seems like dropping the ongoing model name system such as ‘X’ – XE, XM, XM+, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux, and set to categorize the upcoming Nexon facelift with Punch’s name style. The vehicle is likely to be called under the name Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Creative, Pure, Pure (S), Creative+ (S), Creative+, Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S), among others. It has been reported that the decision to change names has been taken by the company to make it easy for customers to remember.

Reports say ‘+’ sign after models indicates that the trim will come with optional features or packages. While (S) alphabet refers to those models that are equipped with a sunroof.

Upcoming Tata Nexon Facelift Features

Talking about the changes and inclusion of features, customers can expect an updated multifunctional two-spoke steering wheel, a 360-degree camera along with both ends parking sensors, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, an automatic sunroof, a wide 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and 10.25-inch touchscreen, supported by all car connect technology.