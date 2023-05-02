2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Top Models Price Announced in India, Details Inside

Toyota India has announced the prices of the top-end trims of the 2023 Innova Crysta in the country. The range-topping variants include VX FLT (7-seater), VX FLT (8-seater), VX (7-seater), VX (8-seater) and ZX (7-seater). Toyota Innova Crysta has been on sale since 2005 and over one million units of the MPV have been sold till date in the Indian market.

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta was introduced earlier this year with an restyled front fascia and it received an overwhelming response from the buyers. The bookings were started at a token amount of Rs 50,000 at Toyota dealerships as well as online. The MPV can be booked in four grades namely G, GX, VX and ZX while offered in five color schemes: Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic. Details of the ex-showroom prices (grades), are as follows:

Grade Name Price in Indian Rupees ZX ( 7 S ) 25,43,000 VX ( 8 S) 23,84,000 VX ( 7 S ) 23,79,000 VX FLT ( 8 S) 23,84,000 VX FLT (7 S) 23,79,000

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are happy to announce the pricing of top two grades of the New Innova Crysta Diesel, a vehicle which has been much appreciated in all its new avatars. With its tough and rugged front fascia, and a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, the New Innova Crysta is sure to carry forward the legacy of the renowned Innova."

The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta comes loaded with a plethota of features in the form of Rear Auto AC with Digital Display, 8-Way Power Adjust Driver Seat, Smart Entry System, Seat Back Table, TFT MID with detailed Drive Information, Leather Seat Color Options (Black & Camel Tan), Ambient illumination and One Touch Tumble Second Row Seats. Furthermore, it is equipped with an 8-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

As for safety features, the MPV gets 7 SRS Airbags, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA) and 3-point Seatbelt and Headrest. Mechanically, it is powered by the 2.4L diesel engine which is linked to a 5-speed manual transmission with Eco and Power drive modes.

“The vehicle boasts of advanced safety features that ensure utmost safety of passengers and we are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the enhanced driving experience offered by this vehicle," added Sood.

