2023 Toyota Yaris Cross SUV Breaks Cover, To Be Sold in ASEAN Countries

Toyota has taken the automotive world by storm with the introduction of the highly anticipated all-new Yaris Cross SUV. The 2023 Yaris Cross is a B-segment SUV and will primarily be sold in the ASEAN markets. Reports suggest that Toyota’s SUV will be first rolled out in Indonesia and then to countries like Thailand.

It is worth noting that the existing Yaris Cross that is on sale in Europe, Japan and a few other markets is a completely different car. The current model is underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). However, the new Toyota Yaris Cross SUV is built on the modular DNGA platform, which is a cost-effective version derived from the technology-rich Toyota TNGA architecture. This is the same platform that underpins multiple Toyota cars in the ASEAN markets.

The likes of the latest-gen Yaris sedan and the Avanza MPV share the same platform. In fact, the new Yaris Cross SUV will be slotted above the Toyota Raize and will compete with the facelifted version of Hyundai Creta in ASEAN markets.

The new Yaris Cross SUV will boast of greater dimensions than the Creta. Toyota has given a fresh profile to this car. With its stylish wraparound headlamps and bold, square-shaped wheel arches outlined with sleek black cladding, the SUV exudes a sporty and dynamic aura. At the rear, the new Yaris Cross SUV comes with sharp-looking horizontally placed tail-lamps.

On the inside, the SUV will get a premium cabin which will be punctuated by a large, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. Toyota has added plenty of creature comforts to the new Yaris Cross SUV which include panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting, wireless charger and powered tailgate.

The new Yaris Cross SUV will be available with two engine options. First will be the 2NR-VE 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 102 bhp and 138 Nm. Second option will be a petrol-hybrid engine which combines a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. Furthermore, the SUV will be available in both dual-tone and monotone colour options.

It remains to be seen whether the new Yaris Cross SUV will be launched in India. Toyota currently relies on its partnership with Suzuki for India-spec SUVs and MPVs.