2023 Triumph Street Triple R, RS Launched in India; Details Here

Triumph has launched the updated versions of the Street Triple R and RS in India. The 2023 Triumph Street Triple R has been priced at Rs 10.17 lakh whereas the 2023 Triumph Street Triple RS will cost Rs 11.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The pre-ordering for these bikes was started by Triumph in December 2022.

Along with the R and RS variants, the British bike manufacturer also unveiled the Street Triple Moto2 Edition bike in the UK and other nations. However, the company has not launched the Moto2 Edition model in India yet.

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple R and RS models are powered by a 765cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which can produce a maximum torque of 80 Nm with both the models. However, the power output varies as it develops 128 bhp with the RS and 118 bhp with the R model. The duo comes with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick shifter.

In the revised Street Triple RS model, Triumph has increased the rake angle and raised the backend to further enhance the bike’s already well-known handling dynamics. This has also resulted in the rise of seat height by 11mm. The petrol tank capacity has also been decreased for all variants from 17.4 to 15 litres.