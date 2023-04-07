Home » Auto » 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.43 Lakhs

2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.43 Lakhs

2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 boasts several upgrades, including an OBD2 system, an engine that is compatible with E20 fuel, a hazard system, and a new color option.

Advertisement

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 17:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Yamaha Aerox 155 (Photo: Yamaha)
Yamaha Aerox 155 (Photo: Yamaha)

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has launched the AEROX 155 with Traction Control System (TCS) under its Call of the Blue brand campaign for 2023, revving up the excitement for two-wheeler enthusiasts in India. The maxi-sports scooter is the first of its kind in the country to feature TCS, enhancing performance by minimising wheelspin and improving control in all riding conditions. The latest AEROX 155 is E20 fuel compliant, equipped with on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) System, and powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The scooter boasts a new silver colour and hazard system as a standard feature.

Models

New ColorEx-Showroom (Delhi)

AEROX 155 with TCS

Sliver

Rs. 1,42,800

R15 V4Intensity White

Rs. 1,85,900

MT-15 V2

Matte Blue & Metallic Black

Rs. 1,64,900

R15S-

Rs. 1,63,400

Advertisement

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR 125, Ray ZR Street Rally Launched in India, Prices Inside

In addition to the AEROX 155, IYM has also launched the 2023 variants of its premium range of two-wheelers, which include the MT-15 V2, R15 V4, and R15S. The MT-15 V2 now comes in two exciting colours - Dark Matte Blue and Metallic Black - and customers can choose between a Bluetooth (Y-Connect) equipped variant or a non-equipped (Y-Connect) variant. In addition to the existing Racing Blue color, the new Intensity White color option has been added to the R15 V4 which now comes equipped with a Quick Shifter. The R15S, on the other hand, features the same 155CC engine as the R15 V4 and an LCD display inspired by racing.

RELATED NEWS

Yamaha MT 15 V2 (Photo: Yamaha)

According to Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, the Yamaha AEROX 155 has been the ultimate game changer in the Indian scooter market since its launch. He further added that the new 2023 AEROX 155 takes it to the next level with exciting features that will adorn every ride with more thrills. Yamaha’s continuous efforts to offer the latest and greatest features and technology in the Indian two-wheeler market will surely be appreciated by customers, particularly with the upgrades made to premium motorcycle variants such as the MT-15 V2, R15 V4, and R15S.

Yamaha’s performance-focused liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, 155cc, OBD2 compliant fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system powers all three models, namely the R15 V4, R15S, and MT-15 V2. Equipped with an Assist and Slipper clutch for smoother and more accurate gear changes, the engine is coupled to a polished 6-speed gearbox that generates 18.4PS of maximum power at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.2Nm at 7,500rpm.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Samreen PallSamreen Pall, Senior Sub-Editor at News18, is a Computer Science graduate but a ...Read More

first published: April 07, 2023, 16:58 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 17:22 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Sets Internet On Fire With Her Bold Photos In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Shreya Dhanwanthary Raises Temperature With Bold, Braless Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures