2024 Honda CB300R Unveiled Globally, India Launch Soon

Honda, the renowned Japanese automaker, has officially taken the wraps off its much-anticipated 2024 CB300R, and Indian bike enthusiasts can barely contain their excitement.

This stylish street bike, poised to conquer global markets, is set to make its grand debut on Indian roads later this year.

The 2024 CB300R exudes an irresistible charm with its circular LED headlamp, complemented by raised handlebars and a stepped seat, providing riders with an upright and comfortable riding position. Honda has decided to stick to the bike’s iconic design, making no alterations for the 2024 model year. However, to add a touch of novelty, the CB300R is now available in two captivating color options: the alluring Matte Black Metallic and the vibrant Pearl Dusk Yellow.

Under the hood, the 2024 Honda CB300R boasts the same impressive powertrain as its predecessor. The bike is equipped with a robust 286cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a thrilling performance of 30.70 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Mated to a smooth 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch, this bike promises an exhilarating ride that will leave riders craving for more.

