2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Testing In India: Launch Date, Price, Features and More

Hyundai has been witnessing decent sales for the past few months. Even, in FY 2021-22, the company managed to sell 4,81,500 units, and majorly credit goes to one of the hot-selling products Creta. After seeing the success of a mid-size SUV, the brand decided to introduce a facelift version, which will hit the roads in 2024. However, the company has yet to release official details about the same.

Ahead of the official launch, the car has been spied in India during the testing phase and revealed some of the features and design elements.

Advertisement

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Design

Going by the leaked images, it seems like the four-wheeler might flaunt a similar design as Palisade SUV, which retails in the international market. The car was seen fully camouflaged. However, after deeply analyzing the photos, it shows a vertical split headlamp (most likely LED) cluster, paired with Palisade-like design LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs).

Customers also can expect the SUV in a completely new avatar, featuring an all-new grille, and Palisade-like cube detailing from the front fascia.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Features

Advertisement

If one watches the images closely, one might notice a new set of alloy wheels, similar to Alcazar. The change in wheel size hinted that the company might have done some changes in suspension to improve the drive quality. The photos also show a wing-mirror-mounted camera, which is liekly to be a 360-degree camera. Apart from this, it has anticipated that the SUV will be equipped with ADAS features.