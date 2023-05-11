2024 Hyundai i20 Breaks Cover, Offers Best-in-Class Connectivity and Safety Features

Hyundai Motor has recently unveiled its latest addition to its line-up, the all-new i20, boasting a refreshed, stylish design and the most comprehensive safety and connectivity features in its class.

The new i20 features a sleek and modern exterior with enhanced front bumper and radiator grille, redesigned rear bumper, a unique taillight design, and newly designed 16- & 17-inch wheels. The model retains its sporty stance, thanks to its low roof profile and long wheelbase, which enhances aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

The interior is spacious and can accommodate up to 352 litres of boot space with the rear seats up, and 1,165 litres with the rear seats folded down. It is available in eight exterior colours, and an optional black two-tone roof, with three new exterior colours: Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Grey Pearl, and Meta Blue Pearl.

The new i20 is loaded with cutting-edge connectivity features, such as a standard 4.2-inch LCD cluster, USB type-C, second-generation eCall with 4G network support, and Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates. Additionally, it offers optional advanced features like a 10.25-inch cluster and display screen, seamless integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless device charging, and the latest update to the Bluelink® telematics system.

The i20 is equipped with the latest Hyundai Smart Sense safety features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Rear Cross-traffic Collision Assist (RCCA), Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA), and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC).

Besides this, the 2024 Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.0 T-GDi engine, available with 108 bhp or 118 bhp, designed for maximum efficiency and performance. Transmission duty is taken care of by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT) or a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), providing a smooth and responsive driving experience.

The new i20 is a smart choice for European drivers looking for an elegant and sporty design with advanced connectivity and safety features. Hyundai’s manufacturing plant in Izmit, Turkey is all set to commence production in the third quarter of 2023 as per the scheduled timeline. However, the specification, price, and technical details are yet to be confirmed.