2024 KTM Duke 125 Makes Global Debut, India Launch Soon - Design, Engine Specs and More

KTM has unveiled the new iteration of its next entry-level offering, the Duke 125. The 2024 KTM Duke 125 from the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer gets a big makeover over its predecessor, adopting a lot of aesthetic ideas from its elder sibling, the new-gen Duke 390. The motorcycle boasts of a slew of exciting features that promise an exhilarating riding experience.

2024 KTM Duke 125 Design

The 2024 KTM Duke 125 design is nearly identical to that of the Duke 390, with just the 125 decals and colour options distinguishing it at first glance.

The 2024 KTM Duke 125 has received a considerable styling update to fit it with KTM’s new global design language. KTM lovers will be pleased to learn that the Duke 125 now has the same chassis, body panels, and several other components as the 390 Duke.

The new Duke 125 gets the same sleek tank cowls, LED headlamps, and 5-spoke alloy wheels as its bigger sibling. The bike has a new trellis frame, giving it a more sporty appearance. It also includes a new TFT instrument cluster that provides the rider with a wealth of vehicle information.

2024 KTM Duke 125 Engine

The new-generation KTM Duke 125 retains the same 124cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It generates 14.7 bhp of max power and 11 Nm of peak torque while mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Furthermore, the 2024 KTM Duke 125 is equipped with some high-quality hardware such as WP Apex compression and rebound adjustable USD telescopic front forks, a preload adjustable rear mono-shock, a distinct banana-shaped cast swingarm, and a powerful 240mm rear disc and 320mm front disc brake setup with dual-channel ABS.

2024 KTM Duke 125 Features

The inventiveness does not end there. KTM has gone above and beyond to improve the bike’s safety. The 2024 Duke 125 is fitted with cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS, giving riders greater control and confidence, especially when confronting difficult road conditions. The new-gen Duke 125 also offers the option to turn off the ABS at the back whenever necessary.

Connectivity is essential in today’s tech-driven society, even for motorcycles. KTM recognises this and has built Bluetooth connectivity into the 125 Duke. Through the bike’s UI, users may enjoy turn-by-turn navigation, receive important notification alerts, and even control their music.