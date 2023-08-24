2024 KTM Duke 390 Unveiled For Global Market, India Launch Soon

KTM has finally revealed the 2024 Duke 390 for the global market. The 2024 KTM Duke 390 is now in its third generation and boasts a variety of improvements, both in terms of aesthetic and mechanical changes.

While the company has not yet declared a launch date for the updated model, it is expected to arrive in India soon with a higher price tag than the current model, which retails for Rs 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom). KTM has also unveiled the new 250 and 125 Duke motorcycles.

The bike is also expected to pique the curiosity of motorcycle aficionados due to its enhanced engine, advanced rider aids, and improved hardware. The most noticeable change to the 390 Duke is the 399cc single-cylinder engine.

New-Gen KTM Duke 390: Design

The new Duke 390 features larger LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). The fuel tank shrouds of the bike are larger, protrude further, and appear more aggressive than those of the previous model. The new-generation naked motorbike also has a split-seat configuration and seems to be significantly larger than the current model.

The new versions have lighter wheels developed from the new-age KTM RC lineup. Like the new RC series, the brake rotors are directly mounted into the wheels and have been repositioned to the right.

KTM is dedicated to reducing the weight of the new Duke series, so the foot peg hangers are constructed of forged aluminium.

New-Gen KTM Duke 390: Engine And Chassis

The engine capacity of the new-generation KTM Duke 390 has been enlarged to a 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivering 44 bhp and 39 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and quick-shifter.

Other mechanical upgrades include 43 mm USD front forks and a mono-shock suspension arrangement. Braking is provided by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, with Dual-channel, Cornering, and Supermoto ABS.

The 2024 KTM Duke 390 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels covered in Michelin rubber. To keep costs down, India-spec models would most likely use locally supplied MRF/Apollo rubber (as seen on the new Triumph Speed 400).