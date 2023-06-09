2024 Lexus GX SUV Globally Unveiled, To Go On Sale by Early Next Year

Lexus has unveiled the 2024 GX SUV that combines elegance, off-road capability, and luxury. It has been completely redesigned and offers a sophisticated driving experience. The GX has been a popular choice in the mid-luxury SUV market since it arrived in North America in 2002.

With new powertrains, premium features, and the addition of the Overtrail grade, there is something for everyone in the 2024 GX. Furthermore, it will be manufactured in Japan’s Tahara plant and is set to be available for sale in early 2024.

2024 Lexus GX SUV: Exterior Design

The new GX has a strong and rugged exterior design to show its off-road abilities. The SUV will come in six versions, including the new Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades.

The front of the GX has a bold look with a wide grille and LED headlights. The body is more compact and wider, giving it a stable appearance. The side of the GX has a robust design with a longer wheelbase and bigger tyres for off-road performance. The rear end boasts of a distinctive light bar and a power liftgate.

The 2024 GX shares its platform with the LX 600, enhancing stability and handling. It features a double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension for off-road capability and smooth on-road driving. The Adaptive Variable Suspension adjusts damping for different road conditions, and the Electronic Power Steering improves steering feel on and off the road.

The GX will be available in various exterior colors, including unique combinations for the Overtrail grades.

2024 Lexus GX SUV: Interior Features

The new GX combines a tough exterior with a luxurious interior, providing the best of both worlds for customers. Whether it’s a short or long trip, drivers and passengers will enjoy the modern and sophisticated interior design. The driver-focused cockpit ensures a comfortable and confident driving experience, with improved visibility and seamless connectivity to the Head-Up Display and 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display. The GX also includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as a digital 12.3 Multi-Information Display. With seating for up to 7 people, the GX offers thoughtful touches, ergonomic measures, and convenient access to the third row and luggage space. It also provides heated and ventilated seats, ample storage, and charging options. Additionally, the 2024 GX offers enhanced luggage space, improved sound systems, and optional features for an enhanced driving experience.

2024 Lexus GX SUV: Engine Specification

The all-new GX offers two powertrain options. In the U.S., it will launch the twin-turbo 3.4-litre V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The V6 produces 349 bhp power and 649 Nm of torque, surpassing the previous V8 engine’s performance. It delivers smooth acceleration and can tow up to 8,000 lbs. A hybrid powertrain will be available in the U.S. later on.

2024 Lexus GX SUV: Safety Features