First-Ever Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV Breaks Cover, Details Inside

Lexus has globally unveiled the groundbreaking TX SUV. This three-row vehicle is designed exclusively for the North American market. The 2024 model promises a serene interior, confident driving, and generous cargo space even with a full load.

As part of its commitment to electrification, technology, performance, and design, Lexus has fine-tuned the TX to deliver a smooth and exhilarating driving experience in all rows. Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, will exclusively produce the TX, marking a significant milestone for Lexus. The 2024 TX 350 and 500h models will be available for sale in the fall, while the 2024 TX 550h+ will be released at a later date.

2024 Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV: Design

The 2024 Lexus TX SUV flaunts a unique three-row silhouette. The car’s focus on aerodynamic performance led to the creation of the new Lexus “Unified Spindle" design. The front-end of the TX boasts a narrow opening that connects the headlights and a low-set grill. Furthermore, the SUV will be available in four different grades and offers various wheel options. The rear end of the vehicle flaunts a slim signature light bar.

Built on the GA-K platform, the new TX SUV promises a stable and balanced driving experience. Moreover, it will be offered in different versions and a choice of seven exterior colors: Cloudburst Gray, Wind Chill Pearl, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Nightfall Mica, Incognito, and Celestial Silver Metallic.

2024 Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV: Interior Features

The interior of the TX is designed with the driver in mind, featuring a driver-focused cockpit and a 12.3-inch multi-information display for a confident and controlled driving experience. The Digital Latch allows for easy entry, and passengers are greeted with multi-colored illumination accents and various door trim options. Other feature highlights include a head-up display, a 14-inch Multimedia Touchscreen Display, wireless Apple CarPlay Integration, and Android Auto compatibility. It offers ample storage space and charging ports throughout the vehicle, with removable cupholders and a center console for the second row. Interior color options include Peppercorn, Birch, and Black, depending on the grade.

2024 Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV: Engine Specification

The 2024 Lexus TX SUV offers three different powertrain options to cater to various customer preferences. It introduces a 3.5-litre V6 plug-in hybrid, a first for the brand, and a high-performance 2.4-litre turbocharged hybrid, aligning with its carbon-neutral vision by reducing carbon emissions. Talking about it in detail, the TX 350 (available in FWD/AWD) gets a 2.4-litre turbocharged inline-4 engine, similar to the RX and NX models.

The TX 500h (only available in Direct4 AWD), on the other hand, features a 2.4-litre turbocharged Parallel Hybrid system and exclusive F Sport Performance. While, the TX 550h+ (also only available in Direct4 AWD) is a plug-in hybrid that combines a powerful 3.5-litre V6 engine with Direct4.