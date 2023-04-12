2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift to Get 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet Petrol Engine from Fronx, Details Here

Maruti Suzuki Swift has always given decent sales figures to the company. All credit goes to the price range, under which customers get a good amount of mileage and somehow a good performance too. Seeing the growing demand for the hatch in the price-sensitive market, the company has decided to launch the car with a 1.0 turbo petrol engine. Yes! You read it right.
Launched back in 2005, the vehicle has reached at a point, where a major update is the need of the hour in order to compete in the market. According to the reports, it is believed that the all-time favorite hatchback among Indians will hit the market in 2024 in a totally new avatar. However, the company has not shared any official details as yet. But, the report claims that the brand might start taking advance bookings for the same in the upcoming months.
Also Read: India Records Massive Jump in Used Car Sales, Inventory Worth Rs 1,250 Crore Sold
Know everything about the upcoming 2024 2024 Maruti Swift
Read all the Latest Auto News here