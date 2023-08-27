2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB, EQA Facelift Unveiled; Design, Features and More Details

Mercedes-Benz has announced the 2024 EQB and EQA facelifts for the global markets. Both the all-electric SUVs come with modest visual updates, new tech features, and mechanical modifications which are exclusively for the international markets.

The company has not revealed any specific launch date for the facelifted models in India. Last year, Mercedes-Benz EQB was introduced in the Indian market. However, the updated versions of the EQA and EQB can be ordered starting in the fall of 2023 and will arrive at European dealers right at the beginning of 2024.

2024 Mercedes Benz EQB, EQA Design

Both the electric SUVs will have a black panel front grille with a star pattern as standard. The duo gets new colour schemes and alloy wheel options to choose from. A front light bar joins the new LED daytime running lights, while the rear ditches the circular light style in favour of a straighter and horizontal configuration. Apart from that, the SUVs have the same styling as their pre-facelifted counterparts.

Inside, the star design will be found on the dashboard and door trim pieces on both the SUVs, and it is backlit to resonate with the S-Class and EQS. It also gets Mercedes’ innovative touch-capacitive three-spoke steering wheel and an open-pore wood trim option.

2024 Mercedes Benz EQB, EQA Features

A self-stabilizing trailer hitch with a maximum payload of 1,400 kg for front-wheel-drive vehicles and 1,700 kg for four-wheel-drive models is a recent addition on the 2024 Mercedes-Benz cars options list. This option is only available if customers opt out of the third row of seats.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB facelift also has a Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, letting passengers to select one of the four ‘sound experiences,’ including ‘silver waves’ and ‘vivid flux,’ which alter the tone and acoustics of songs.

According to reports, the Mercedes Me Plug & Charge technology is now standard on the EQB, allowing it to begin charging instantly after being plugged in. This eliminates the requirement for drivers to first authenticate themselves. The new EQB’s latest-generation MBUX interface is said to make this system easier to use. It includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen with a more streamlined and straightforward layout compared to its previous editions, along with a choice of three distinct display configurations.

2024 Mercedes Benz EQB, EQA Battery and Range

The EQB is available in three models: the EQB 250+, the EQB 300 4Matic, and the EQB 350 4Matic. The power output and torque delivery for the three variants, starting with EQB 250+ are 188 bhp and 385 Nm, while the EQB 300 returns 225 bhp and 390 Nm, followed by the EQB 350 which develops 288 bhp and 520 Nm.