2024 Mercedes Benz G-Class Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.55 Crore

German Automaker, Mercedes Benz, has finally launched the much-anticipated G-Class in the country. The price starts at Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the G-Class 400d is offered in two variants namely G400d Adventure Edition and G400d AMG Line.

Interested customers can book either of the variant at a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakhs. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year. The Adventure Edition is specifically designed for the Indian market, while exclusive units of the G400d AMG Line will be allocated due to its high demand.

Mercedes G400d: Off-Roading Features

The G-Class is renowned for its exceptional off-road capabilities, featuring a sturdy ladder frame made of strong steel that provides protection to the underbody and bodywork. It offers a high ground clearance, allowing it to conquer challenging terrains with ease. The G400d model comes with impressive off-road features, including generous ground clearance and excellent water fording depth, ensuring complete control in demanding off-road conditions. Whether navigating treacherous mountainous terrains or making a style statement, the G400d excels in both realms.

Its off-roading capabilities include impressive ground clearance, slope climbing ability, maximum gradeability, fording depth, sliding slope angle, approach angle, departure angle, and breakover angle. The ‘G Mode’ automatically engages when the differential locks or LOW RANGE are activated, optimizing the chassis damping, steering, and accelerator characteristics for maximum off-road performance.

Mercedes G400d: Engine Specifications

Under the hood, the G400d variants are powered by a powerful six-cylinder diesel engine that generates an impressive 326 bhp power and a mighty 700 Nm peak torque. The engine is paired with an automatic gearbox, allowing the G-Class to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 210kmph. Mercedes proudly claims that the OM656 diesel engine is the most powerful of its kind ever created by the brand. Inspired by their Formula 1 expertise, the engine incorporates advanced Nanoslide cylinder barrels that provide optimal lubrication, reduce friction, and offer exceptional wear-resistance.

Mercedes G400d Adventure Edition

The G400d Adventure Edition is designed to meet the demands of customers who enjoy outdoor activities and seek thrilling experiences. It boasts features like a roof rack with C profile rails, a rear ladder with an anti-slip coating, and a logo projector in the outside mirror. Additionally, it offers the Professional roof luggage rack, Manufaktur Logo Package, Professional Line exterior package, Professional spare wheel holder, 18-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in silver, a full-size spare wheel on the tailgate, an embossed logo on the door handle, and a Nappa Leather multifunction steering wheel. Customers can choose from four exclusive colors out of a total of 25 available options.