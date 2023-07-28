2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class revealed: Here's List of Latest Updates in Lineup

The leading German car maker Mercedes-Benz has announced its all-new V-Class range worldwide. The fresh line-up now comes with eye-catching design elements. cutting-edge technology, advanced features, improved safety, and whatnot. The new range models include V-Class Marco Polo, V-Class, Vito, EQV, and eVito.

The decision has been taken by the company to provide an updated product to the customers. The fresh lineup has been divided into two groups, which have multiple variants, and each model has received certain updates. Taking about the first category, it has the V-Class, V-Class Marcopolo, and EQV. The remaining one has Vito, eVito.

2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Updates

Talking about the changes, the V-Class has received a major makeover from the exterior and now comes with a redesigned front profile. Customers will get a bigger grille, heavy cladding on the sides, sleek LED headlamps and updated bumpers. Apart from this, the redesigned bigger aerodynamic alloy wheels also have been added to the lineup, providing it a more aggressive and fresh look to the models. When it comes to the rear, everything seems to remain the same. However, some minor updates can be seen such as updated taillamps and bumper.

What’s New Inside Cabin?

Twin 12.3-inch widescreen screens are available for the EQV, V-Class, and V-Class Marco Polo. Other features include automatic IRVMs, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ambient lighting, connect technology, wireless charging, a dual-sunroof, a keyless start function, a multi-functional heated steering wheel, a sliding door on the left as standard, and many more.