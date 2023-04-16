2024 Porsche Cayenne Teased Ahead of Debut at Shanghai Auto Show, Details Here

Porsche has amped up the excitement around the 2024 Cayenne by unveiling a teaser of its front fascia. The carmaker is set to showcase the updated SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 18.

The Cayenne facelift will have newly developed HD matrix LED headlamps which use 16,384 individually controllable micro-LEDs onto the surface area measuring the size of a thumbnail. These headlights will be more energy efficient as only the necessary LEDs will light up. The changes in the body are miniscule and are aimed at bringing the SUV up to date with the rest of Porsche’s line-up. It is possible that the headlights may be part of a premium version, as per Autoblog.

Also Read: All-Electric Porsche Cayenne Unveil Confirmed for 2026, Here’s All You Need to Know

Advertisement

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne’s grille has been sectioned into three parts, and has thicker stanchions on some trims. The daytime running lights have been shifted into the upper section of the grille. The Porsche Cayenne 2024 will feature an updated light bar. The license plate will be repositioned lower on the bumper, just like the Cayenne Coupe.

The glimpses of the interior has also been shared which show changes like a push-button start instead of a Porsche key-turn and a horizontal row of screens. The interiors include a 12.3-inch dashboard touchscreen with Porsche’s curved display and a 10.3-inch optional passenger touchscreen.

The base model will have a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine with power output of 349 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The Cayenne S will exchange the V6 engine for a larger twin-turbo, 4.0L V8 with 468 bhp and 600 Nm. The Cayenne Coupe-only Turbo GT will have 651 bhp and 850 Nm.

Advertisement

The e-hybrid variant will release top power of 463 bhp and highest torque of 650 Nm. All the models will have an eight-speed automatic transmission which would be linked to an all-wheel drive setup as standard. The electric models will see changes in the battery, with a larger 25.9-kWh pack instead of the current 17.9-kWh one.

The third-generation Porsche Cayenne facelift might be the last model with an internal combustion engine. The fourth-generation model of the luxury SUV is expected to be launched after 2025 and could exclusively get an all-electric powertrain. The upcoming all-electric Cayenne and the third-gen facelift are expected to co-exist till 2030, with the older cars being phased out in a staggered manner.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Auto News here